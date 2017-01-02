Kwadwo Asamoah dropped, three youngsters chosen for AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-01-02

Black Stars squad

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named three uncapped youngsters Ebenezer Ofori, Joseph Larweh Attamah and Rahpael Dwamena in his 26-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup Nations.

The Israeli coach controversially left out Juventus playmaker Kwadwo Asamoah as well as Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari who had expressed interest in returning.

Key Ghana players Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Christian Atsu and Jonathan Mensah all named in the squad.

Mensah and Edwin Gyimah were named in the squad despite fitness concerns but it looks like the coach is certain they will be fit for the tournament.

The squad which is dominated by players who played in the qualifiers saw one regular player in the squad David Accam excluded.

Other players axed from the squad are defensive pair of Nuru Sulley and Rashid Sumaila who were popular players among the supporters following their impressive showing at their clubs sides.

Dwamena, the 23-goal man at the halfway stage of the Austria second tier looks to have won the heart of the coach with his goals at training last week.

Tapketey who plays for German side Schalke will get the chance for his showing in the wings while Sweden-based Ofori looks to be the like-for-like replacement for Kwadwo Asamoah

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), (John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Joseph Larweh Attamah (Ba?ak?ehir, Turkey)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE) Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke, Germany), Rahpael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau, Austria)