Kotoko fine three players for breaking club rules

2017-01-02

Asante Kotoko coach, Michael Osei, has fined three members of his team for going against club rules during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The three players, Edwin Tuffour, Atta Kusi and Richard Osei Agyeman partook in games popularly called “Sunday Special” which have not been sanctioned by the clubs.

Involvement in these games have proven to come at a cost for Kotoko as key midfielder Jackson Owusu, missed the whole of last season after breaking his leg in a game of this nature.

Edwin Tuffour and Atta Kusi have been both fined GHC 100 while Osei Agyeman loses half of his salary after he was cautioned following his first involvement in the game.

The Porcupine Warriros have been in pre-season training ahead of the new Premier League season scheduled to begin in February.

