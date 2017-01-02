Journalists show solidarity with missing colleague’s family

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Dwamena had been assigned to cover the presidential and parliamentary elections in Bekwai

A group of journalists in Kumasi has presented an undisclosed amount of money in support of the family of a missing colleague.

Daasebre Adjei Dwamena, a reporter, working with Assh FM, a Kumasi-based private radio station, was last seen on December 07.

He had been assigned to cover the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Bekwai Constituency but mysteriously disappeared without a trace.

This has left many baffled and in anguish, as the security agencies struggled to find answers to what might have happened to him.

The group, “Society of Adventists in Media” (SAM) at an emotional show of solidarity with his children and mother at Akyeremade in the Bekwai Municipality, appealed for useful leads to aid the police in their investigation.

There is already a cash reward of GH?32,000.00 for anybody, who could provide credible information, to help find him – dead or alive.

Adu Gyamfi Yeboah, President of the Society, said they felt heartbroken.

Dwamena’s 72-year old mother, Madam Ama Tiwaa, in a shaky voice, said the stress was too much for her, adding that, the past three weeks had been terrible – a nightmare for the family.

He reportedly voted at Akyereamde before disappearing.