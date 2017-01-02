Jojo Abot performs @ Times Square on New Year ’s eve

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-01-02

Jojo Abot

Ghanaian musician Jojo Abot started 2017 on a great note with a performance at the Times Square in the United States of America on New Year’s Eve.

Her performance was a part of the inaugural New Year, New Voices, a platform to further promote and launch the career of talented musical artistes who are not signed to major labels.

Abot performed To Li, a single off her FYFYA WOTO EP to cheers from the about a million people who witnessed the event.

It was broadcasted on three national Television stations, with an audience of a billion viewers tuned in around the world.

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration also featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Jesse J and Demi Lovato.

Times Square is a major commercial intersection and neighborhood in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, at the junction of Broadway and Seventh Avenue, and stretching from West 42nd to West 47th Streets.

The event was in collaboration with Global Citizen, a non-profit organization.

Photos and video below.