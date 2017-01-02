Joey B rocks #MUSELive16

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-01-02

Joey B at #MUSELive16

You x Me star Joey B rocked audiences at the MUSE Live Africa Concert at the World Trade Centre in Accra.

Joey has had a magical 2016 with the performance of songs of his upcoming 89 album, and hopes to continue with the momentum.

#MUSELive16 saw performances from rappers Haywaya, Ko-jo Cue, Feli Nuna, Tee Phlow, DJ Mic Smith, MzVee, and Medikal.

Hosted by Live FM’s Antoine Mensah, the event also paraded a brilliant lineup including Eugy Official, Maleek Berry, Kwamz & Flava, among other surprise acts that treated patrons to exciting performances of their hits over the years.

YFM’s Vision DJ, Mic Smith, Starr FM’s Vyrusky and Nii Ayi Tagoe were entrusted with the turntables, and a party aerosphere was established.