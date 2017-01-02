It took me years to approach Tracy – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Sarkodie and wife Tracy

Sarkodie decides to kick-off the New Year with a new song to show his love and appreciation to his wife, Tracey (Ewurama).

The rapper took to Twitter to tell the world about his unconditional love for Tracy,serenaded the special woman in his life on a new song.

I love you queen ???? @TracySarkcess

In the new song, Sarkodie disclosed how he approached Tracy and the difficulties he went through just trying to propose to her. He also expressed his love for her and more.

He features Nigerian Award winning producer Masterkraft.

Sarkodie is rumoured to be finishing up his fifth studio album ,which he has previously claimed is dropping this year.