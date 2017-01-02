I am single, free and ready to mingle – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: ghanafuo.com

2017-01-01

Kofi Kinaata

Fante Rapper and member of the High Grade Family, Kofi Kinaata has disclosed to that he is single, free and searching going into the new year.

The rapper is currently in the Upper East Region for the #JamsSplash concert put together by Happy Man Bitters as part of the company’s appreciation to the people of the Upper East Region for their loyalty and patronage throughout the year.

In a radio interview with Bolgatanga-based A1Radio, the artiste who was answering questions as to whether his exploits on the music scene and his looks have fetched him some women said: ” I am single and free for now and I am ready to mingle too,” giving an indication that he was open to any lady who will feel free and approach him.

Kofi Kinaata just released ‘Confession’ which was an instant hit and has been tagged the Christmas Jam for 2016 and is receiving massive airplay in every part of the country.

On #JamsSplash, Kinaata mentioned that this being his first time in the Upper East Region, he expects a massive turnout, promising of a nerve racking performance on the night.

Navrongo will witness the official new year party at the COS park on January 1 as Happy Man Bitters brings to the people of the Upper East Region #JamsSplash.