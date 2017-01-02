Gov’t extends Subah’s contract with GRA

Government has extended its contract with Subah Infosolutions, the company monitoring Ghana’s revenue in the telecommunication sector, with barely a week for the new President to be sworn into office.

A letter dated December 1, 2016, from the Ghana Revenue Authority, signed by its Commissioner-General, George Blankson, and copied the Telecommunication chamber as well as the telecommunication companies in the country, said the contract extension has been approved by the Minister of Finance.

“We wish to inform you that Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited has been granted approval to continue its role of monitoring revenue from the telecommunication companies on behalf of the Ghana Revenue Authority.”

“Further to the above, we wish to request that you continue to grant access to Messrs Subah Infosolutions Ghana limited to your physical network nodes in accordance with the provisions of the Communications Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Act 864).,” the letter added.

The Subah contract is one of those the outgoing entered into that became controversial over issues of value for money among others.

The New Patriotic Party has raised questioned the current government’s award of last minute contracts and recruitment, with few days to hand over power to Nana Akufo-Addo.

But President John Mahama has defended such actions saying they are in the larger interest of the country.

CONTINUE GRANTING OF ACCESS TO YOUR PHYSICAL NETWORK NODES PURSUANT TO THE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE TAX (AMENDMENT), ACT, 2013 (ACT 864)

This has reference to a letter with reference number MoF/RPD/GRA/016 dated 11th November, 2016 from the Hon. Minister of Finance on the above subject.

We wish to inform you that Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited has been granted approval to continue its role of monitoring revenue from the telecommunication companies on behalf of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Further to the above, we wish to request that you continue to grant access to Messrs Subah Infosolutions Ghana limited to your physical network nodes in accordance with the provisions of the Communications Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Act 864).

Counting on your cooperation.

Yours faithfully

George Blankson

Commissioner-General

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana