Ghana’s success is for all – Mahama

President John Mahama has said all Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliations, share in the successes and failures of Ghana.

In his New Year message to Ghanaians, he said: “So here we stand today, having entered 2017, the year in which our beloved Ghana will turn 60. Here we stand today, recognised as the beacon of democracy and socio-economic progress on the African continent.

“We recognise that Ghana’s success is our collective success. And, likewise, Ghana’s failure is our failure.”