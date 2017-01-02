Ghana to return to era of prosperity – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is hopeful Ghana will return to the era of prosperity as he takes over the administration of the country from January 7, 2017.

“It’s time that Ghana went to an era of prosperity so that all our people can feel the goodness of this country and that is what hopefully is coming this year. Oneness of purpose; and we are prepared to work hard and lift our country up and bring prosperity to our nation,” he added.

Addressing the media after worshiping at the Accra Ridge church on New Year’s Eve, Nana Akufo Addo, further challenged Ghanaians to have a positive working attitude in 2017.

According to him, this will ensure the rapid growth of the nation.

He also reiterated that the only way Ghanaians can overcome the numerous challenges is to remain united.

“We have a lot of work to do ahead of this year, and we are praying that there will be unity amongst us, oneness of purpose so that we can get our country going again,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo defeated President John Mahama in the December 7 polls, and is expected to take over the administration of the country on January 7, 2017.

‘We have every reason to be proud of our achievements’ – Mahama

Meanwhile, outgoing president, John Mahama, also in his New Year message, touted the nation’s achievements, saying Ghanaians have every reason to be proud of the successes chalked.

He also commended Ghanaians for ensuring peace and stability in the just ended elections.

“…I congratulate Ghanaians for collectively ensuring the peace and stability of our country. We have every reason to be proud of our achievements.”

“Together, we have conceived and nurtured our nation’s dreams of prosperity for all. Together we have sown the seeds of solid growth and sustainable development, much of which is abundantly evident by the degree of social and economic transformation that has taken place all around us these past four years.”