Ghana can achieve a lot if we win the 2017 Afcon – Avram Grant

Source: footballghana.com

2017-01-02

Head coach of the Black stars, Avram Grant believes Ghana can achieve a lot of good things if his team wins the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Gabon from January 14th -5th February.

Grant led Ghana to the finals of the Afcon in 2015 but lost out on the ultimate after a penalty shootout defeat to Ivory Coast but he is confident of making amends this time.

The former Chelsea boss has observed his players for the past four days at the St. Thomas Aquinas School and is expected to name his final 23-man squad of Monday, January 2nd before the team travels to the UAE for a 12-day pre-tournament camping.

Speaking to a delegation sent by the president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo to meet the team at the Alisa Hotel on Sunday afternoon, Grant revealed the nation stands to benefit a lot from the team’s success in Gabon reason Nana Akufo-Addo must throw all the needed support behind his team.

“The Ghanaian society can achieve a lot if we win the 2017 Afcon but we need government’s support.” “Things got difficult during the past few weeks but we can change things this time.” “Other teams have the same desire to win just like us but we are equally hungry to win and we can make it with focus and determination.” He said.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D of the tournament alongside Egypt, Uganda and Mali and will open their campaign on January 17th against Uganda.