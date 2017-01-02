Full list of winners – MTN 4stye music video awards 2016

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: hego lgnace

2017-01-02

File photo

4syteTV celebrated unique Ghanaian talents at the 2016 MTN 4syte Music Video Awards.

The event which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre was hosted by Ghanaian Comedian DKB and ace TV/Radio personality Jay Foley.

Dancehall Sensation Stonebwoy beat the likes of D Cryme, Edem, VVIP and others to win the Overall Video of the year while Shatta Wale took home the most prestigious award of the night, Most Influential Artist of the Year.

Other big winners on the night include, Edem, Guru, D-Black, VVIP and more. AMG’s young act Medikal delivered a show-stopping performance with his significant other Sister Deborah before going on to win the Discovery of the year Award.

The event which happens to be the 8th edition also witnessed performances from Guru, Shatta Wale, Becca, Ras Kuuku, D Cryme, Samini and more.

Check out the full list of MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016 Winners below.

BEST COLLABORATION



Akwaboah ft. Ice Prince – I Do Love you



Guru ft. Singlet – Samba



Jupitar ft. Patoranking – Enemies Rmx



Trigmatic ft. Stonebwoy – Gbedu



Keche ft. Edem – Monica



VVIP ft. Samini – Dogo Yaro



Dr Cryme ft. Sarkodie – Koko Sakora



Eugy ft. Mr Eazi – Dance For Me



Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy – Bie Gya



(WINNER)



Stonebwoy ft. Kranium – Talk To Me

BEST GROUP VIDEO



VVIP – Alhaji



(WINNER)



Keche – Monica



Ruff n Smooth – Shabba



4×4 – Tantalizing



C2C – Property



Footprintz – Tell Me Something

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL VIDEO



Episode – Ghetto Anthem



Rudebwoy Ranking – Dont Cry



Stonebwoy – People Dey



Shatta Wale – Kakai



(WINNER)



Samini – Bubble It



Jupitar ft. Patoranking – Enemies Rmx



Eazzy ft. Stonebwoy – Na Na

BEST STORY LINE VIDEO



Shatta Wale – Kakai



Stonebwoy – Mightylele



Dark Suburb – Igo Be



Jayso ft. Sarkodie – Little Monsters



Okyeame Kwame – Small Small



(WINNER)



Trigmatic – Gye Nyame

MOST POPULAR VIDEO



Shatta Wale – Chop Kiss



Stonebwoy – Mightylele



Criss Waddle – Bie Gya



VVIP – Dogo Yaro



EL – Koko



Joey B – You x Me



Atom – Ye Wo Krom



Dr Cryme – Koko Sakaro

BEST DIRECTED VIDEO



Edem – Nyedzilo



VVIP – Dogo Yaro



(WINNER)



Stonebwoy – Mightylele



Guru – Samba



Criss Waddle – Bie Gya



Mz Vee – Hold Me Now



Itz Tiffany – Give Them



M.anifest – Wani Aba



Shatta Wale – Kakai



Bisa Kdei – Semina

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY



Eugy x Mr Eazi – Dance For Me



Edem – Nyedzilo



Tiffany – Give Them



VVIP – Dogo Yaro



Eazzy – Kpakposhito



4×4 – Atongo



Ruff n Smooth – Shabba



Guru – Samba



(WINNER)

BEST HIPLIFE VIDEO



Guru – Samba



Okyeame Kwame – Hallelujah



Keche – Monica



4×4 – Aunty Dede



Ruff n Smooth – Shabba



Dr Cryme – Koko Sakora



(WINNER)



D Black – Kotomoshi

BEST EDITED VIDEO



Edem – Nyedzilo



Guru – Samba



(WINNER)



VVIP – Dogo Yaro



Stonebwoy – Mightylele



Okyeame Kwame – Small Small



Kwaw Kese – Rough

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY VIDEO



Edem – Nyedzilo (WINNER)



D Black – Kotomoshi



Bisa Kdei – Semina



Adina Th3mbi – Coastal Vibes



Dr Cryme – Koko Sakora



Stonebwoy – Talk To Me



VVIP – Dogo Yaro

BEST MALE VIDEO



EL – Koko



Dblack – Kotomoshi



(WINNER)



Stonebwoy – Mightylele



Shatta Wale – Chop Kiss



Joey B – You x Me



Bisa Kdei – Jwe

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS



Edem – Nyedzilo



M.anifest – Wani Aba (WINNER)



Tinny – Who’s the Best Rapper



Feli Nuna – I like Am



4×4 – Atongo



Jayso – Little Monsters

BEST DISCOVERY VIDEO



Medikal – Anthem



(WINNER)



Petrah – Baby



Ebony – Kupe



Feli Nuna – I Like Am



LJ – Bow Tie



OB – I Dey Like Am

BEST HILIFE VIDEO



Akwaboah – I Do Love You



Becca – Beshiwo



(WINNER)



Bisa Kdei – Semina



Kwabena Kwabena – Tuamuda



Sarkodie – Bra



Just Ice – Hope and Pray



Nana Boroo – Kotofa

BEST FEMALE



Becca – Hwe



Itz Tiffany – Give Them



Ebony – Kupe



Mz Vee – Hold Me Now



Eazzy – Na Na



(WINNER)



Sister Deborah – Ghana Jollof



Feli Nuna – I Like Am

BEST HIPHOP VIDEO



Sarkodie – Bossy



Medikal – Anthem



Dr Cryme – Rise



Pappy Kojo – Awoa



EL – Portay Dey Bee



Omar Sterling – Bob Marley



(WINNER)



Gemini – Gangster Die



Tinny – Who’s the Best Rapper

BEST AFRICAN ACT



Wizkid – Baba Nla



Tekno – Duro



Diamond Platnumz – Kidogo



Patoranking – No Kissing Baby



AKA – Make Me Sing



(WINNER)



Mr Eazi – Skin Tight



Phyno – Fada Fada

MOST INFLUENTIAL ARTIST



Sarkodie



D-Black



Shatta Wale



(WINNER)



Wiyaala



EL



M.anifest



Stonebwoy



VVIP

BEST GOSPEL VIDEO



Ohema Mercy – Aseda



Kojo Bentil – Father forgive us



Nacee – Yewo Nyame a Yewo



Mc Clef – Kokroko



NeroX – Hosanna



OJ – Onipa Hia Mmoa (WINNER)



Diana Hamilton – Yehowa Behwe



Trinity Cross – Lord I love you

OVERALL VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Edem – Nyedzilo



Stonebwoy – Mightlele (WINNER)



Shatta Wale – Kakai



D Cryme – Koko Sakora



VVIP – Dogo Yaro

One special thing that beats the imagination of audience was the perfect stage design and lighting of the Accra International Conference Center which is by far the best among all events held in the country this year.