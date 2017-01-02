Frimpong Boateng to be Environment Minister

Dr Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, renowned heart surgeon

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has dropped hints he will appoint renowned heart surgeon Dr Kwabena Frimpong Boateng as Environment, Science and Technology minister when he assumes power next week, Saturday January 7.

Nana Addo also suggested Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Sarfo will also have a place in his yet to be announced government.

The President-elect made drooped the hints when he spoke at the 36th Annual Technology Exhibition of Kristo Asafo in Accra.

The incoming NPP administration led by Akufo-Addo will be sworn into office on January 7.

Akufo-Addo and the NPP beat President John Mahama and the NDC by some 1.5 million votes in the December 7, 2016 polls.

The opposition party also took over parliament in the elections that shook the umbrella family.