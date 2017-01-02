Flavor, Diamond Platinumz,Yemi Alade, others set for Glo-CAF Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

A number of top performers on the African continent including Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Nigeria’s Flavor and Johnny hit maker Yemi Alade will entertain guests at this year’s edition of the Glo CAF Awards set to hold in Abuja on January 5 2017.

Also listed are South African chart busting electric soul singers Muffinz.

All these artistes will be joined by the duo of Nigeria’s top Disc Jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, who will delight the guests with good music and ace comedian Gordons who will treat guests to good comedy at the “Meet and Greet session” and also during the awards gala.

Globacom said an exciting and interesting night awaits guests at the 2016 Glo CAF Awards. The 2016 Glo –CAF Awards will be transmitted live between 8.15 pm and 12.am on Supersport Channel 4 (204), SS 9 (209) and on GOTV.