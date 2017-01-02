Fire kills two in Saboba

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Two women died Saturday evening from bushfire while winnowing and bagging rice at a farmland in Bukob, a small community in the Saboba district of the Northern region.

Police have confirmed the incident saying the dead included an eight-month-old expectant mother, Maabu Nimula, 35.

Another woman suffered severe burns and was being treated at a health center in the district capital. Three children and a male adult were unhurt.

District Police commander ASP Tin Kutsinyah told Starr News that a wild fire sweeping through the dry bushes trapped the women and burned them “beyond recognition”.

He called the incident “terrible” and added the bodies were released after investigation and have since been buried.

Police in the area have complained repeatedly about the absence of a morgue in the entire district which is hugely affecting investigations.

Activities of bush burning especially in the three regions of the North during the dry season have damaged properties and displaced many others.