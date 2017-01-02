Eugy Official brings maiden edition of #MUSELive16 to fitting climax

Music of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

The auditorium was full to capacity as fans of various artist trooped there to watch them perform

UK-based Ghanaian act Eugy Official crowned this year’s edition of MUSE Africa’s MUSE Live concert to a glorious climax has he dished out lovely performance to fans.

The concert also witnessed performances from MzVee, Haywaya, Feli Nuna, Edem, Joey B, Kwamz and Flava, Ko-jo Cue, Tee Phlow, Medikal, and Sister Derbie.

Eugy, because of what a magical year he’s had, especially with Dance for Me (featuring Mr Eazi), has been tipped to win the award for best newcomer at VGMA 2016 scheduled to take place in coming months, or at least put up a strong fight.

The concert was also graced by such esteemed personnel as veteran dancehall act and High Grade Family frontman Samini, actor James Gardiner, and comedian DKB.

Hosted by Live FM’s Antoine Mensah and Y FM’s Ogee The MC, the successful event is set to see a return come next year.

YFM’s Vision DJ, Mic Smith, and Nii Ayi Tagoe, entrusted with the turntables, successfully curated a dense party aerosphere.

Since launching in July, 2015, MUSE Africa has consistently been innovating and creating engaging urban music & lifestyle based content for its young targeted via the brand’s television programming blocs on Viasat 1, JoyPrime & GhOne.

The brand currently has operations in Ghana, Tanzania & Rwanda.