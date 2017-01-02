Efya on the Wizkid-Starboy movement, Mr Eazi’s Skin Tight & more

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: Ghanandwom.com

2017-01-01

play videoEfya (L)

Daddy Yo! co-singer and Starboy Worldwide First Lady, Efya kicked it backstage with the Notjustok TV crew at One Africa Music Fest in Houston to share her thoughts on a few issues ranging from her alliance with Wizkid‘s Star Boy Worldwide, her duet with Mr Eazi on the mega single “Skin Tight“, being a female headliner on a show dominated by her male counterparts, winning the Afrimma Award, and more!

Watch the interview below.