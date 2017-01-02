Cut off bad friends – Shatta Wale admonishes fans

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: Ghanaweb

2017-01-02

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has thrown a word of advice to his fans on twitter where he cautions them to do away with bad friends in order to see progress in their lives.

According to him, associating with bad friends takes away a person’s shine and until such people are completely ‘weeded’ out of a person’s live, one will not see change and progress.

He said:

“Delete those bad friends and see the changes that will occur in your life..They are the ones stopping your shine trust me”