Conflict of prophecies: Pastor contradicts Bempah’s predictions for 2017

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: ghbase.com

Reverend Owusu Bempah, Founder of Glorious Word Ministry International

Around the world, Men of God make several prophecies everyday and there are some that actually raise heads. Some prophecies can be soothing to the ear whiles some to can make one very angry especially when it’s a negative one.

On the 31st of December, 2016 Reverend Owusu Bempah who many have tagged as the most controversial pastor in Ghana made some very alarming prophecies at his church. Many were unhappy about some of the things he said, positing that a man of God is not supposed to be making such prophecies.

He prophesied that the NDC will be in opposition for the next 16 years. This he said among many other things at his Glorious Word Ministry International.

But then, Owusu Bempah is not the only prophet or say man of God who has some prophecy in regards to what will happen to the NDC.

Another man of God Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew, founder of Life Assembly Worship Center also prophesied sometime in December last year, that the NDC will be in opposition for a very long time. He declared that they will be in opposition for the next 40 years, Ghbase.com has learned.

‘Akufo-Addo will enjoy his eight years, Bawumia will have his eight years, Alan Kyeremanteng will also have his eight years and others,’ he said in Twi during a radio programme in Accra.’

According to him, it would be best if the other political parties dissolve their parties to enable the NPP carry out it’s works for this country.

So there you have it. Owusu Bempah’s prophecy was made on the 31st December, 2016 and that of Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew was made some few days to Christmas.