Collins Dauda's brother flees Ghana over ‘we kill people’ claim

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

Abdulai Naaba is the younger brother of Collins Dauda, Minister of Local gov’t and Rural development

Abdulai Naaba, younger brother of Collins Dauda outgoing Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has fled Ghana into neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Controversial man of God and Founder of the International Godsway Church Bishop Daniel Obinim who revealed this to his congregation on the 31st December watch night service, disclosed that the wife of the runaway Naaba is also a member of his church.

He failed to state exactly when Naaba left Ghana but said he has been weeping ever since he left the shores of the country for fear that the incoming government may hunt him down for comments he purportedly made.

Bishop Obinim also revealed that the wife of Naaba is heavily pregnant for which reason he is appealing to the president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice to forgive Abdulai Naaba who is alleged to have made comments that ‘he has killed people and he can kill again’

“He is my church member, the wife who is pregnant is currently at this programme, please am on knees, he was just bragging, he cannot even hurt a fly. Forgive him, please forgive him’ he pleaded in a very sober voice.

It would be recalled that Abdulai Naaba on an Accra-based radio station, mentioned that they will beat Kennedy mercilessly should he step foot in Asutifi South describing Kennedy as a mad man who only rants unnecessarily.

“Who is Kennedy Agyapong to threaten me with death, we have been killing before he was born. I have killed human beings and I will finish anybody with bad intentions before his time “he concluded.