Bishop Obinim takes ‘Onaapo’ to his church

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: fredericknoamesi.com

2017-01-02

play videoBishop Daniel Obinim

It is no doubt that Onaapo is the most trending term in Ghana right now even in the Christendom. Bishop Daniel Obinim is one of the few religious people who have taken Onaapo to the church.

The renowned miracle worker in the last few days of 2016 was spotted in a video singing and dancing to the Onaapo song originally by Dee Aja.

In the video, the bishop was carried by members of the Accra branch of church while the music band played and sang along.

Bishop Obinim’s love for the Onaapo track is overwhelmed and it is likely he would invite the original singer Dee Aja to perform in his church soon.

Onaapo song is the theme song for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 general elections in Ghana. It was composed and played by Dee Aja even though many believed that Gospel musician Nacee was the brain behind the track.

Onaapo even though failed to help sitting President John Mahama to retain the president has become very popular by all Ghanaians.

Kindly watch Bishop Obinim and his church members as they danced to the song.