Music of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: Sarpeah, Adu

2017-01-02

The Impact Crew: Assessment of Rapperholic, BHIMN ation-GH Rocks and BAR III Musical Concerts 2016. The Good & The Bad”.

The latter days of December every year has been set aside by Ghanaians favorite



musicians to organise musical concerts purposely to enrich their pockets and to



entertain music lovers.This year’s music concerts was no exception to the



previous years. The people’s favourite musicians once again teamed up with their



colleague artistes in the industry to spice up the Christmas festivities through



music. Namely; The Rapperholic by Sarkodie, BHIMNATION-GH Rocks by StoneBwoy and BAR



III Concert by E.L. Therefore, this write-up will seek to analyze the happenings of



these major events as to which one really gave the fans value for their money.

THE RAPPERHOLIC CONCERT

25th of December for the past five years has been owned by Sarkodie purposely for the



Rapperholic Concert.

This year’s concert can be described as the best of all the rapperholic shows



ever hosted by Sarkodie. Simply, the number of artistes who performed on the night



had never happened in the music history of Ghana in terms of shows organized by



individuals artistes.

Truly, Obrafour was not far from right when he boldly said that, â€œSarkodie is the



best thing that has ever happened to Ghanaian hip-life”. The rapperholic concert



2016 was co-hosted by Giovanni and comedian DKB at the Accra International Conference



Centre (AICC).

The night saw a fantastic performances from Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Flavour,



Patoranking and Mavin’s Reekado Banks. Ghanaian stars who rocked the stage



included Koo Ntakra, Strongman, Pappy Kojo, Joey B, A.I, Wisa, Nii Funny, TeePhlow,



Stonebwoy, Efya, Guru, Jupitar, Omar Sterling, Akaboah, Donzy, Medikal, Bisa Kdei,



Article Wan, Shatta Wale and the host Sarkodie.

Truly, SarkCess Music and A-Team ProductionsÂ gave the fans value for their money on



the night. Sarkodie needs to be commended for his spectacular input in our music



industry since he came into the limelight in the year 2009. I rate Rapperholic 2016



Concert 9/10.

BHIMNATION & GHANA ROCKS

The Stonebwoy BhimNation in collaboration with Ghana Rocks concert happened at the



Accra International Conference Centre on December 27, 2016.

The event was hosted by YFMâ€™s Ogee and Elia Chebib and with great support from Dj



Vyrusky. Artistes who performed on the show includes The famous Tekno, DemTinz, DxD,



Article Wan, Gallaxy, Donzy, Medikal, Ras Kuuku, Trigmatic, Jupitar, Samini, LAX,



Eugy official, Kaakie, Rudeboi Ranking, Kofi Kinaata, Saraki and others.

Combining live band performance and with DJ coming in at a point to spice up delivery



was something commendable. More importantly, Stonebwoy was on the stage throughout to



support any artiste who mounts the stage and that’s a plus to the BHIM Nation



boss.

Samini did amazing on the night as he’s known to be one of the best performers



when it comes to live band. Also, Tekno thrilled the fans with his Duro and Pana hit



songs.

More importantly, prior to the show, StoneBwoy made it clear that Cynthia Morgan will



perform live on the show. I believe it was one of the main reason why some people



bought the ticket. But, that advert gimmick turned to be a fallacy as most of the



fans were disappointed for being deceived by Stonebwoy and the event organizers. I



rate BhimNation 2016 Concert 6/10.

BAR III CONCERT

The BAR III concert, an annual event in honour of BBNZ’s E.L B.A.R mixtape/album



projects took place at the Accra Polo Grounds on Friday December 23.

Artistes who performed on the night included Koo Ntakra, Worlasi, Recognise Ali,



Ko-jo Cue, Jayso, Ball J, Tee Phlow, M3dal, Medikal, A.I, Trigmatic, Cabum, Joey B,



Pappy Kojo, Adomaa, and veteran Nigerian rapper and CEO of Chocolate City Music



called M.I Abaga.

Truly, the promotion of the BAR III Concert was not up to the expectations, and this



may have accounted for the low patronage by fans and Ghanaian music lovers on the



day. I rate BAR III 2016 Concert 5/10.

PERSONAL OBSERVATION

Musical shows or concerts organised in the past years are known to start late than



the scheduled time. Therefore, it is something the various event organizers must have



a look at in order to be time conscious.

Also, technical hitches or difficulties is another concern the technicians must



consider and work on it at the various shows from the start. The Rapperholic had



similar problem until they fixed it.

Again, the lightening systems must be manged since it make some audience feel



uncomfortable in the various auditorium. Once again, thumbs up to Sarkodie, StoneBwoy



and EL as they made the Christmas wao.

In all, the Rapperholic Concert 2016 carries the day according to the fans who throng



to the various musical shows.

Adu Sarpeah

[email protected]

0241210870/0506140870

UCC