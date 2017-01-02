Artistes likely to wear the rap crown after Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017
Source: ghbsase.com
2017-01-02
Nothing on earth is forever permanent so everything under this sun apart from the Holy Religious Scriptures will definitely come to an end someday. So in reality, no man will stay on top in life forever, likewise also be at the bottom forever.
In similarity to our local music industry, whiles some artiste gets their breakthrough in a particular year with one or two music singles which makes all the waves for them, majority also keep struggling to get hit songs despite several efforts making them get less recognition in the industry.
Last year 2015, Bisa Kdei had his breakthrough in the music industry with his ‘Mansa and Brother Brother’s’ hit songs as it enjoyed massive airplay on radio, TV and also became the peoples’ favorite songs for their parties and festivities.
But in the year 2016, times have changed a bit for Kdei because he has been struggling to get a hit these days. Sarkodie has enjoyed some good times with his hit songs like ‘Baby, U Go Kill Me, Adonai, etc’ in the past years but he is still struggling to get another hit song that will be on the lips of many Ghanaians including kids. Although, he keep making waves because of the brand he has created over the years.
Nothwithstanding, this piece will seek to throw more light and acknowledge some few young and upcoming artistes who stand the big chance of taking over the Ghanaian music scene in years to come and continue the legacy left behind by rappers like Sarkodie, Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame, etc…
Their effort of taking over the future mantle of the industry is being measured in relation to their output so far in the industry in 2016 provided they still keep pushing without becoming complacent in years to come. The young and upcoming artistes to be looked at not arranged in any order of importance are below:
MEDIKAL Medikal to take rap crown after Sarkodie Medikal, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong, is currently one of Ghana’s fastest rising and youngest hip hop artistes. He is currently signed to Criss Waddle’s AMG (The Arab Money Gang) Business record label. Medikal had his breakthrough when he released the ‘sick track’ titled ‘connect’ when he mimicked the rap styles of seven great artiste in Ghana. Right after, he has been featured on a lot of tracks in the year under review. He has released songs including Confirm, Forever My Love (featuring Bisa Kdei), Confirm Remix (featuring Sarkodie), By Heart Boy, Connect, Too Risky and others. Therefore, as we’ve enter into a New Year of hope, entertainment pundits and music lovers in the country are expecting and hoping to see Medikal breaking boundaries with his rap style and kind of music he does.
KOFI KINAATA
The High Grade Family member Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata is known for his Fanti rap and freestyle dexterity to combine humour to rap lyrics. The self-acclaimed Fanti Rap God has proven beyond doubt that he was born to do music. He won the Song Writer of the Year and Best New Artiste of the Year awards at the 2016 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his single ‘Susuka’. He just released the much anticipated hit single titled ‘confession’ which is doing well in the airwaves. I believe it’s just a matter of time for Kofi Kinaata, because he’s definitely part of the future of the Ghanaian music industry.
STRONGMAN Vincent Kweku Osei known on stage as Strongman is part of those who holds the future of rap music in Ghana. Forget his age, the nature of his raps shows that he is a force to reckoned with in Ghana’s rap music industry. Truly, when I look beyond this Sarkodie era in Ghana’s rap music, I clearly see the Strongman era! His ability to fuss proverbial sayings with rap make listening to him enjoying in any day. He won the Next Big Thing In Gh Hip-Hop few years ago which shot him into fame on the national level and moved ahead to sign unto the Mic Burners Label. It’s the expectations of music lovers in the country to see strongman continuing the rap legacy laid down by Sarkodie in some time to come through hard work.
PERSONAL OBSERVATION However, many young Ghanaian musicians have come to spice our music scene with some one-time hit songs which was embraced by the majority just like how these young acts has been predicted as the future of GH rap are doing but sadly, those artists impact in the music industry became short lived as they couldn’t live up to the expectations and some are listed below with their hit tracks allocated: Atom – ‘Ye Wo Kurom’, OD4 – ‘Darling’, Secure Pabene – ‘Secure’, Dr Slim – ‘Seke’ feat. Dobble, Mimi – ‘Leave Me Alone’ feat. 4X4, Diamond – ‘Popping’, Zigi – ‘You Say Wey Tin’, Nana Boro – ‘Aha Ye De’, Okuraseni Samuel – ‘Homework’, Eduwodzi – ‘Yenko Nkoaa’ feat. Stay Jay and many others.
Therefore, we’re hoping acts like Medikal, Strongman, Kofi Kinaata, TeePhlow, and many other hardworking upcoming acts will not relax but keep the fire burning with back to back hit tracks into the Ghanaian music industry till the world acknowledges and recognises them.