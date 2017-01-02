Article Wan donates to Countryside Children’s Welfare Home

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Article Wan and the children at the Orphanage

Ghana’s sensational upcoming artiste, Article Wan took the love to the Countryside Children’s Welfare Home in the Awutu Bawjiase. The artiste, together with his team, donated items worth thousands of cedis to the Children’s Home. This he indicate is to give back to society for which he will in the near future set up a Foundation, which will focus on helping sick and underprivileged children.

He donated food stuffs and other valuable items including bags of rice, can drinks, soaps, mineral water, mattresses, income, cooking oil and other toiletries.

According to Article Wan, the donation was his little contribution from him to improve conditions of the Countryside Children’s Welfare Home in the hope that they would also grow into useful adults in future.

He also talked about his music career and entertained the children with his trending banger “Solo” which really did excite the children.

Article Wan promised he will continue to support Country-side Children’s Welfare Home with more of such gestures and donations calling on others to emulate his example.

He vowed further help to the orphanage, adding that he was pleased to be connected with endeavors at dealing with the socially impeded.

