Appoint a humble communications minister – Akufo-Addo urged

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

Dr Eric Opoku, a political communications lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, has said incoming president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must appoint a Communications Minister who has a good knowledge of Ghanaian culture and is polite.

According to him, a Communications Minister with these qualities will endear the government to most citizens, who will bear with the president even if he is encountering difficulties managing the economy.

Speaking in an interview with Accra100.5FM on Monday January 2 in connection with the latest ministerial appointments announced by Mr Akufo-Addo, Dr Opoku said: “One thing you cannot toy with is communications. Whether or not the economy is flourishing, you need a good communications persons to churn out accurate information at the right time.

“You need a fluent person who is also respectful, humble, and knows the culture of Ghanaians to be able to communicate government programmes and actions to the people well. I am very sure even when there are difficulties with the economy, Ghanaians will understand whatever explanation will be given if such a person with these qualities communicates to them.”

Mr Akufo-Addo has revealed Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, will be Minister of Environment, Science and Technology in his government.

He made this known at an address during the 36th annual technological exhibition of the Apostle Kantanka Technology Centre on Sunday, January 1.

“Science, technology, and innovation are the keys to 21st century development. We have to find ways in which science, technology and innovation become the central features of our policies and programmes and of our development. For this reason, if the next parliament agrees, I will appoint a prominent Ghanaian to come and assist me and take over the portfolio of the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister – Professor Frimpong-Boateng,” he disclosed.

Mr Akufo-Addo has high hopes that the Ghanaian physician and cardiothoracic surgeon, who established the National Cardiothoracic Centre and the Ghana Red Cross Society, will bring the needed change in that sector.

For him, science and technology are key areas which need to be strengthened in order to attain development and persons who are making strides in this sector must be motivated to attain higher heights.

For him, his government will not hesitate in supporting Apostle Kwadwo Safo, who has been the brain behind many innovations including the production of the Katanka range of vehicles.

“What we also have to do is to encourage them. And that is what my government will do. To support people like Apostle Safo,” Mr Akufo-Addo added.

Meanwhile there are strong indications Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto will be Agriculture Minister if approved by parliament.