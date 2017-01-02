Akufo-Addo gov’t assures of non-interference in private sector

Politics of Monday, 2 January 2017

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

The incoming Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has assured there will be an absolute non-interference in the private sector.

It says it would build the capacity of local contractors in an effort to cut back on foreign labour and also minimise government’s engagement of foreign expatriates.

This was revealed by the Deputy Volta Region communications director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Enoch Makafui Amegbletor, who was addressing a youth group and party faithful of both the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpando Constituency.

He reiterated promises of the President-elect to the Region with a few days to his inauguration as president of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr Amegbletor re-echoed the party’s promises including the promise of improving the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the revival of the National Identification Scheme which he says will create a reliable database for job creation for the country.

According to him, Nana Akufo-Addo will work with a formidable team and thus assured the gathering of enough opportunities, whiles urging the youth to prepare strategically for opportunities.

The Communications Director criticised the outgoing Mahama administration of spending less on education reiterating the incoming administration would place a premium on the sector by spending over 5.5 percent of the nation’s GDP on education.

He also indicated that the free Senior High School (SHS) policy currently being implemented by the NDC will be greatly improved as it is one of the priority areas of the Nana Akufo-Addo.

North Dayi NPP constituency chairman, Kudzo Attah, told Joy News there is a lot to be achieved from the new government and called for the support from the people.