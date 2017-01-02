General News of Sunday, 1 January 2017

AASU WISHES ALL STUDENTS OF THE CONTINENT A HAPPY 2017 WE HAVE GREAT



EXPECTATIONS!

On the occasion of the dawn of the 17th year of the 21st century, the Union wishes to



extend its best wishes to you. Wishing for you all a happy and blessed new year with



the hope that we will have many great fortunes in the year to come full of love, good



health, prosperity, success in our endeavors Â hope and peace in Africa. May the



almighty God continue to guide and protect Africa and the leaders of Africa.

The past year has undoubtedly seen a lot of successes as well as challenges.Â In



2016, we have contributed enormously to policy aimed at improving quality and access



to education on the African Continent, we have campaigned fiercely against



dictatorial regimes, we have resisted oppression against students in all its forms,



we have campaigned vehemently against human rights abusesÂ notable among them being



the wrongful incarceration of the President of the Liberia Students Union (LINSU),



Mr. Varney Jarsey. The lack of adherence to proper legal means in putting him and



keeping him behind bars is repugnant and deserves condemnation in no uncertain terms;



we will continue to fight to ensure that his human rights are not further trampled



upon beyond what has already occurred.

A just recent success is that, the Union held successful elections in our 12th



Elective Congress held in Khartoum, Sudan. Its a great opportunity also to extend the



gratitude of the students of the Continent to the immediate past Executives for



diligently serving the students of the Continent in what seems a thankless task.

The new leadership, with a renewed commitment, will work assiduously towards the



betterment of education on the Continent and other related concerns on our beloved



continent. Our advocacy will be focused and collaborative with our stakeholders.Â As



we are in a New Year, we wish ourselves nothing short of success in our numerous



endeavours geared towards improving education, democratic governance and the



advancement of Human Rights, Technology and Innovation.

In 2017, AASU will continue to reposition and affirm itself as the foremost and



viable continental student movement. We will be looking forward to increase



stakeholder partnerships, particularly with civil society; we will also strengthen



our working relations with the agencies of the African Union (AU) and its



Sub-Regional Blocs, and the United Nations (UN) and its component institutions; we



will further strive to make collaborations with sister student movements more



effective to ensure that AASUs ability and capacity to deliver on its mandate to the



students of Africa will realized.

We appreciate the efforts of all stakeholders and especially the Governments of Ghana



and Sudan for supporting the Union and look forward with optimism to forging and



welcoming new partners in this year.

Have a joyous New Year, comrade leaders of Africa. A new year is like a blank book,



and the pen is in your hands – it is your chance to write a beautiful story for



yourself and for Africa, so let’s make the best use of our time and resources to



make Africa the Continent we would love to see today and tomorrow.

Signed,

H.E PETER KWASI KODJIE

11th Secretary General (Head of Mission)

All-Africa Students Union (AASU)

Tel: +233242879028Â |Â +233502672146

Email: [email protected]

Alt Email: [email protected]

Skype ID: freekodjie