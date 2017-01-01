Watch NDC’s ‘we are in a comfortable lead’ video

play videoKoku Anyidoho, NDC Dep. General Secretary

The comment by the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho during one of the party’s dawn press conferences on Thursday December 8, 2016 has been circulating on social media after the party’s gross defeat in the general elections.

There were series of press conferences by leadership of the two main political parties outgoing NDC and the party-elect New Patriotic Party (NPP) before the declaration of the results on Friday by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Madam Charlotte Osei.

Mr Anyidoho’s comment which a section of Ghanaians are yet to come to terms with said the party was in a ‘comfortable lead’ meaning they were wining the elections based on their collated results.

But some NDC bigwigs have disclosed that ‘we are in a comfortable lead’ comment by the party which Mr Anyidoho hanged onto it was to assuage the frustration of supporters.

His trending comment followed when the EC ‘delayed’ in declaring the winner of the elections.