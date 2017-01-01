Tiwa Savage & TeeBillz make first public appearance after divorce

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz with Stephanie Coker and husband

We love reconciliation stories. Marriages are for better for worse after all. And this is why it’s delightful to see Tiwa Savage and formerly estranged hubby, Tunji Balogun a.k.a TeeBillz make a public appearance for the first time since their public meltdown.

You will recall that the TeeBillz attempted suicide earlier this year after going on an Instagram rant, accusing Tiwa Savage of infidelity and other heinous acts .

Tiwa Savage in turn gave an explosive interview in which she accused him of drug addiction and theft.

The couple was spotted at Stephanie Coker’s traditional wedding yesterday.