Stan Dogbe ‘weeps’ over attacks following NDC defeat in general elections

Stan Xoese Dogbe, Presidential staffer

Presidential staffer, Stan Xoese Dogbe, is unhappy with the train of attacks on him and some government officials following his party’s crushing defeat in the last general election .

The ruling party appears to be in turmoil after the December 7 defeat as some internal elements are blaming some young appointees including Mr Dobge for the defeat.

Montie FM, a mouthpiece of the ruling party on Friday launched blistering attacks on people they accuse of causing the party’s defeat. The panelists on Friday’s programme, singled out John Dumelo, Stan Dogbe, Edward Omane as government appointees and individuals whose actions and inaction caused disaffection for the outgoing president.

Mr Dogbe took to his Facebook page on Friday to address the issue saying, “We all know them, they who engage in these acts, and their sponsors, and in some cases the basis of these actions. The Lord does not leave his own. Despite the scheming and many deliberate acts, I have survived the 8 years, painfully though, because I have had to remain quiet while dirt and lies were thrown at me and my silence leading to people believing what they hear.

According to him, his silence over the last eight years in the face relentless attacks on his person, was not a sign of foolishness or cowardice,”but the respect we have had for my Bosses, the system, the party, and colleague”.

Below is Stan’s lamentations:

“The Lord is with us.

Let they and all their collaborators know that the silence of some of us over the last 8 years, is not a sign of foolishness or cowardice, but the respect we have had for my Bosses, the system, the party, and colleagues.

These are not anti-political actions, but purely internal. My joy is that, I have worked with all my heart, all my strength and all that I have. I sacrificed for a man I so much admired, JEAM, and spent my days and nights working for a man I call Daddy, a man I have known for years, a man I loved and still love, and will forever love, and who gave me a chance to work for him, and I am happy that I distinguished myself within the remit of my work.

Just as I have shared in the past, in the successes of our administrations, I also share in its failures, if any.