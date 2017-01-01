Shatta Wale welcomes 2017 with a heartfelt prayer to God

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

With a grateful and thankful heart, dancehall king Shatta Wale has welcome the New Year 2017 with a heartfelt prayer to the Almighty God.

Shatta Wale who on December, 31 spent the night at Junction Mall entertaining his fans and music lovers did not hesitate to say a prayer to God.

In his prayer which he posted on Facebook, Shatta Wale remarked why the new year 2017 has kept long in coming while thanking God for Life and the miracles he received.

He posted,

“oh 2017why have you kept so long well its good you brought my bag full of LIFE and oh the miracles you showed me..Tell God i got it.Thank you Jesus for that wonderful present too.. God is great !!!”