Shatta Wale delights Junction Mall patrons in New Year performance

Shatta Wale

Dressed in all-white, and accompanied by an entourage which included his wife Michy and son Majesty, dancehall singer Shatta Wale mounted Tigo Ghana’s Festival Of Lights And Music in the early hours of Sunday January 1 to thrill the thousands of fans gathered at the Junction Mall (Nungua).

He served an extended list of hits he has amassed over the past few years including Cocoa Season, Talk Talk, Hol It, Kakai, Obodobidi, Bie Gya, If I Collect, and Kpuu Kpaa.

He also expressed gratitude to his fans for their overwhelming support for him thus far,, bemoaning

Hosted by Starr FM’s Giovani Caleb with music from DJ Vyrusky, the show also witnessed performances from spoken-word act Zerben, the Patch Bay Band, and Cwesi Oteng, and inspirational singer Obaapa Christy.

Shatta Wale also gifted out n assortment of items to his fans, including iPhones, laptops, and a brand new Toyota Camry Sedan to Sekle Moses, under his Shatta Honours initiative.