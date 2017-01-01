Selly Galley stops Moesha Bodoung from dancing with her husband

Selly Galley-Fiawoo and husband Cartel Big J

If you did not watch the last edition of Joy Prime’s ‘Premiere’ TV show on December 31, then you missed a lot.

The show hosted by Selly Galley camped most of the top actors in the country on its last edition as a sign of saying goodbye to 2016. As part of the activities to entertain viewers on the last edition of the show, celebrities who appeared on the program had to battle to show who the best dancers are.

After the dance battle, producer of the show asked Selly Galley, host of the program to tell Cartel Big J and Moesha Boduong to dance. The former BBA representative made it clear on live TV that she was not happy with the request but she would allow them to dance.

Few seconds after Cartel Big J and Moesha started exhibiting their moves, Selly came in to stop them.

TV Host/Actress Selly Galley and boyfriend Cartel Big J (Praye Tiatia) had their traditional marriage in September 2015.