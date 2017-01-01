Sekley Moses is ultimate winner of Shatta Honours initiative

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-01-01

Sekley Moses

An overwhelmed Shatta Wale couldn’t hold back tears as he watched viral videos by Moses before presenting him with keys to the vehicle.

Other prizes as educational materials, iPhones and laptops were given to other fans who have been supportive to Shatta on social media.

Before giving out the gifts, Shatta Wale served fans with an assortment of his hits including Cocoa Season, Talk Talk, Hol It, Kakai, Obodobidi, Bie Gya, If I Collect, and Kpuu Kpaa.

Hosted by Starr FM’s Giovani Caleb with music from DJ Vyrusky, the show also witnessed performances from spoken-word act Zerben, the Patch Bay Band, and Cwesi Oteng, and inspirational singer Obaapa Christy