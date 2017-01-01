Saeed Sinare denies ransacking Ghana’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: atinkaonline.com

Saeed Sinare,Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Saeed Sinare has vehemently debunked allegations that he is on a looting spree at his official residence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the administration of the NDC comes to an end.

Two gentlemen, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye and Opoku Nti Ernest who are Convener and Operations Director of a forum known as “Ghana Must Know” respectively have accused the Ambassador of taking home a 4×4 GMC vehicle, furniture worth over $50,000 and replacing it with one that cost $2,000.

He is also mentioned to have made away with expensive air conditioners, refrigerators, television sets amongst others.

However, Ambassador Sinare in a response to the accusations on Atinka FM said it is just unfortunate for the group to make such unfounded statements. And that all the said properties are still at the residence and he has no rights to take them.

According to him, the facility is a rented place and for that matter almost everything within belongs to the owner apart from the furniture, refrigerators and TV sets bought by the embassy.

Aside, the state sent auditors to his residence and they did thorough audit of the facility in his absence – when he travelled to Egypt. Having served for six years as an ambassador there have not been traces of malfeasance and fraud on his part.

Alhaji Said Sinare expressed his disappointment about the accusation describing the act of the gentlemen as a shame and propaganda without evidence and just a fabrication of lies against him.

“Can’t I afford to buy furniture of my own, can’t I afford to buy a fridge of my own, it’s a shame it’s really a shame, this thing must stop…this witch hunting must stop,” he fumed.