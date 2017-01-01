PFAG officials interact with Black Stars players ahead of Dubai trip

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and some retired internationals

Officials of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana ( PFAG) visited the Black Stars during their last training session at the St. Thomas Aquinas School pitch on Saturday.

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and retired internationals Tony Baffoe, Yusif Chibsah, Ibrahim Tanko, Alex Akumey and Medeama SC goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe were at the training ground to watch the team wrap up their non-residential camping.

Their main aim of going there was to encourage the team as they prepare to embark on a 2-week pre tournament camping in Dubai.

Invited players have been training since Wednesday in Accra in the first phase of their pre-Africa Cup of Nations training.

The Black Stars will leave for UAE on 02 January to continue preparations for the tournament.