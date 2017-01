Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Peace Hyde

International Ghanaian on-air personality Peace Hyde was in Lagos to support colleague Stephanie Coker as she underwent traditional marriage rites with Olumide Aderinokun.

The classy event was also attended by popular faces as Do2dtun, Bolanle Olukanni, Mimi Onalaja, Beverly Naya, Andrea Giaccaglia, Somkele Idhalama, Anna Ebiere Banner, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, Papa Omisore and Tiwa Savage.