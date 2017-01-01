Opoku Ware clinch Sprite Ball title

Sports News of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-01-01

Opoku WarePhoto from Sprite Ball Championship event

Opoku Ware School (OWASS) has won the tenth anniversary edition of the Sprite Ball Championship after the Ashanti Region side beat Mfantsipim School 27-25 in the final game of the tournament. Opoku Ware completed revenged the semi final loss to the same side in the last edition.

OWASS started off on a good note as the side pummeled Mfantsipim with a flurry of baskets including a pair of three point shots from Shooting Guard Emmanuel Agyapong and running layups from Emmanuel Harris.

At the end of the first half, OWASS led 19-9 in what was turning out to be a landslide win for the Kumasi side who kept danger men Kofi Aboagye Acheampong and Phixon Selwyn in check.

However, quick reaction from Mfantsipim early in the second half signaled a revival from the record winner of the competition. Midway through the half, Mfantsipim took a 24-23 lead before Harris sank completed a three point play to restore Opoku Ware’s lead and seal victory.

St. John’s School won bronze after beating Pope John’s Senior High School 23-16.

Fellow Cape-Coast based side Wesley Girls High School had much better fortunes as it beat Kumasi Girls Senior High School 6-4 in the girls division to win the Championship.

