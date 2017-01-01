More Ghanaian celebrities to die in 2017 – Owusu Bempah

Rev Owusu Bempah reveals prophecies for 2017

Rev. Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah yesterday at his church’s 31st December watch night service said many more celebrities will die in 2017 because they have given themselves to occultism.

He said this in a prophetic sermon he delivered to the members of her church.

Rev Owusu Bempah said that actresses, media personalities and musicians are dying rampantly because they have resorted to charms and warned that there will be more deaths in 2017.

He said that those celebrities that have resorted to charms in order to have authority and fame will die soon through car accidents and other bizarre deaths if they do not refrain from such acts.