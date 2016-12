play videoMammoth crowd at Perez Chapel praying their way through into 2017

The auditorium of the Perez Chapel is overflowing with thousands of Christian worshipers who have come to end the year in the house of the Lord.

The auditorium was filled to capacity hours before commencement of this years 31st Night Watch Night Service.

Many of the worshipers have gathered there with different intentions and heart desires and have been in a prayerful mood for the most part of the service.