Kwaku Manu donates to widows in Kumasi

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: ghanapoliticsonline.com

2017-01-01

play videoKwaku Manu and his team

Ghanaian Actor Kwaku Manu has donated some items including bags of rice and cooking oil, to the widows in Brofoyedu, Kumasi as part of his initiative of putting smiles on the faces of widows and the old age.

The actor who does the donation every Christmas revealed to Ghanapoliticsonline.com , that the impact of losing one’s husband is a very painful experience.

Again he mentioned that when it gets to occasions like Christmas, most of the widows do remember their husbands wishing they have someone who can make them happy and spend time with, so he decided to spend the Christmas with them to put smiles on their faces.

To kwaku manu , though this is an annual donation , he’s looking forward to do it more often .

“I’m thinking of donating two or three times in a year , instead of once in a year ” he said .

You can click here to watch video: