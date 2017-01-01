John Boye joins camp as Black stars step up preparations for Afcon 2017

John Boye interacting with colleagues in training

Ghana defender John Boye was the latest to join the Black stars camp as they team prepares for tge the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Gabon next month.

The team under the tutelage of Coach Avram Grant went through several drills and sessions to check the fitness level of the 26 players who were in training on Saturday morning.

The Israeli after watching the players for four days in training, will officially announce his Afcon squad on Monday before the teams departs for the UAE for a 12 day pre-tournament camp.