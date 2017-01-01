I composed 'Onaapo' song – Nacee

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: ghanapoliticsonline.com

play videoNacee

Gospel musician and producer, Nacee, has released a Gospel version of NDC’s official campaign song “Onaapo” amidst heavy criticisms.

Since Dee Aja, the original performer of the song, was interviewed by Pulse.com.gh, there has been back and forth over the ownership of the song.

Even though Dee Aja gave credit to Nacee, the producer has granted several interviews claiming ownership of the song.

To affirm thi, he has dropped a Gospel version and gave it a controversial title called “Onaapo Attention”.

Listen to Nacee’s full version below and judge for yourself.