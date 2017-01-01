Gullible Ghanaians caused our defeat – Ade Coker

play videoJoseph Nii Ade Coker is the Greater Accra Chairman of the National Democratic Congress

The Greater Accra regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Joseph Nii Ade Coker has attributed the NDC’s 2016 presidential defeat to voter apathy and the ‘gullibility’ of Ghanaians.

According to Ade Coker, the unrealistic expectations Ghanaians had for the Mahama-led administration forced many to believe the president was going to literally ‘put money in their pockets’ – a situation that left several distraught and heartbroken after it failed to materialize.

He said the situation left many gullible Ghanaians susceptible to lies, hence, their decision to opt for the New Patriotic Party which had been promising ‘heaven and earth’ for the citizenry.

Joseph Ade Coker also debunked suggestions that the NDC lost the elections due to several corrupt practices by government appointees insisting the president did a good job at ensuring that acts of corruption were exposed in his administration.

“Contrary to NDC’s court actions against corrupt officers, Kufuor’s administration failed to subject its corrupt officers to legal retribution, instead, constituted a dormant public accountability committee” he noted.