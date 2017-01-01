Goozie returns for NDC 2020?

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Goozie Tanoh, a member of the NDC and a former flagbearer of the Reform Party

After years of self-imposed political exile, a cadre with the PNDC, a member of the NDC and a former flagbearer of the Reform Party Goozie Tanoh has burst back on to the political scene charging supporters of the defeated NDC not to despair.

On the occasion of the 35th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution, Goozie, spotted in an all black attire, looking pretty much in colour, frame and composure of Rawlings, said “there is much to be proud and be sorry for the NDC.”

He said the politics of money which had played a front role in the 2000, 2008, and 2016 elections was unsustainable and there was the need to return to the values of the NDC.

Mr Tanoh broke away from the NDC in 2000 and formed his own party, the Reform Party on whose ticket he stood as president but failed woefully in the election which was won by the opposition New Patriotic Party led by ex-president John Kufuor.

Despite the return of the NDC in the 2008 elections, the Rawlings look alike was still left in political coma only to resuscitate after a defeat of the NDC which ex-president Rawlings describe as humiliating.

Goozie Tanoh said the politics of money had taken the voice from the ordinary man.

“The common man must have a voice…the teeming youth who today find themselves without a job must have a voice,” he noted.



“There is hope. No need to despair,” he added.

“The defeat on 7 December is ours. It’s not orphan. We will profit from the lessons that it gave,” Tanoh pointed out with hope.

He charged the NDC leaders to “sacrifice and help build the nation with our bear hands.”

Goozie for 2020?

Paul Adom Otchere, host of Metro TV news analysis program Good Evening Ghana said the sudden appearance of Goozie Tanoh is nothing more than a claim for flagbearership of the NDC in the 2020 election.

With the NDC in opposition there will be a battle for leadership in the NDC with the outgoing president John Mahama, Trades Minister Spio Garbrah, all likely to fight to represent the party in the next election.

Speaking on the Editor’s Forum, Adom Otchere said the remark by Goozie Tanoh is the beginning of what may well be a struggle for leadership of the NDC party with ex-president Rawlings still having a say in who leads the party.