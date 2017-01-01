Ex Ghana Captain Stephen Appiah insists Black Stars have quality to win 2017 AFCON

Sports News of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah says the current the Black Stars team have the qualities to challenge for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ghana will be at this year’s tournament with the hope of ending the country’s long wait for the title.

Many are not sure of the team’s chances following their recent poor form. But Appiah who visited the players on Saturday morning believes they can do it in Gabon.

”I think we have a good team like we had in the last AFCON,” Appiah said.

“I believe in the players we have i know you guys can make Ghana proud again.

”There are new boys in the, so we just training lightly in Ghana but many of the players will join us in UAE for the final preparation.