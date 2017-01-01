Contact Center will help reduce turnaround – BoG

Business News of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Director of Communications, Dr Bernard Otabil

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is optimistic it will be able to reduce the time taken to address concerns from the public, following the opening of its 24-hour Contact Centre.

In the past, it has been difficult to get a real-time response to a request, questions, and complaints from the public.

But Director of Communications, Dr Bernard Otabil tells JOYBUSINESS with the introduction of the contact center, “for instance if you make a request, we are promising to respond to your concerns in no time”.

He added that over time, the Contact Centre would introduce an interactive voice response system that would also have built-in financial education section for the public.

According to him, the Central Bank with the introduction of the Contact Centre is to further promote effective public accountability and offer the opportunity to have complaints, questions, and requests for information dealt with promptly.

“We have the technical team that provides the backstopping function at all times,” he said.