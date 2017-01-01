Catholic Bishops remind Nana Addo of campaign promises

Nana Addo and some Catholic Bishops

Nana Addo Friday welcomed the Catholic Bishops Conference to his residence at Nima, Accra.

The delegation took time to congratulate him after emerging as the winner of the 2016 general elections.

They urged him to remain focused and ensure that all the promises he made during the campaigns are fulfilled. They also commended him for his consistency in his political endeavour.

Nana Addo on his part thanked the group for their independence and support for the truth and political tolerance.

He assured them of his readiness to work with the Catholic Church at all times, recognizing their social interventions in education, health and other areas.