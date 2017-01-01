Cabum drops 'Me' music video

Music of Sunday, 1 January 2017

OM Studio’s rap artiste, Cabum, is not ending the year 2016 without giving his cherished ‘Chedeshie Empire’ fan army a gift to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities with.

He hopped on his own Hip-hop beat and delivered a spurring slow-tempo masterpiece titled “Me”.

In “Me”, Cabum expresses his sentiments over the competition in the industry and insists that he is doing ‘him’. He emphasises why he is not winning accolades even though he has been in the show business for a long time.

