Bishop Obinim pleads for mercy for Collins Dauda’s brother

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: Gospelreviewgh.com

2017-01-01

Bishop Daniel Obinim

The Founder and General Overseer of International God’s Way Church Bishop Dr. Daniel Obinim (Angel Obinim) has called on the president elect Nana Akufo-Addo and the vice to forgive one Naaba who is alleged to have made comments that he has killed people and he can kill again.

In an interview with Kwabena Prah Junior on Agyenkwa Fm’s Agyenkwa Dawuro, the junior brother of Collins Dauda, Naba mentioned that they will beat Kennedy Agyapong mercilessly should he step foot in Asutifi South describing Kennedy as a mad man who only rants unnecessarily.

“Who is Kennedy Agyapong to threaten me with death, we have been killing before he was born. I have killed human beings and I will finish anybody with bad intentions before his time “he concluded.

According to Bishop Obinim the man has fled to Burkina Faso and has been weeping since.

Angel Obinim extended the plea to Assin North Mp, Kennedy Agyapong to also forgive him because the message was directed to him. Angel Obinim went on his knees at an all night church service to plead for mercy.

“He is my church member, the wife who is pregnant is currently at this program, please I am on knees, he was just bragging, he cannot even hurt a fly. forgive him, please forgive him’ he said is a very sober voice